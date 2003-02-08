Voices in the News

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including the tolling of bells from the memorial service for the seven space shuttle Columbia astronauts; President George W. Bush; shuttle program manager Ron Dittemore; Senator Kent Conrad (D-North Dakota) and director of the Office of Management and Budget Mitch Daniels; Attorney General John Ashcroft and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; an excerpt from an intercepted phone conversation between two Iraqi officials; Secretary of State Colin Powell; Mohammed al-Douri, Iraqi ambassador to the United Nations; President Bush; and United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

